Nongpoh: The Khasi Students Union (KSU) met with the officer in charge of the Anti-Infiltration Check Gate at Byrnihat on March 14 to discuss the issue of illegal migrant workers entering Meghalaya without proper permits or documents.

The KSU expressed concerns that some migrant workers were allegedly paying the officer-in-charge Rs 4000 to pass the gate on March 12.

Organising Secretary of KSU NKHD unit, Lester Nongbet, stated that the government needed to take more serious steps to regulate the influx of illegal immigrants into the state, despite the implementation of the Workman Act 2011 and the Meghalaya Residential Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) 2016.

He also said that more manpower was needed to properly manage the check gate, and that the KSU would take action if the government fails to do so.

Nongbet also said that only those with documents such as EPIC, Aadhar and Pan card were allowed to pass and that there was no proper enforcement of the Meghalaya Inter-State Migrant Workmen Rule 2011.