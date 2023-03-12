Guwahati: Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) LR Bishnoi on Saturday said that the drug peddlers in the state are supplying free drugs to the youths of the state in order to increase the number of drug addicts.

DGP Bishnoi expressed grave concern about the shifting of the drug menace from the urban areas to other remote pockets in Meghalaya.

He also raised concern over a significant increase in the number of young girls in Meghalaya taking to narcotic substances.

The top cop said that earlier, the drug peddlers used to contact the users directly but of late, they have started taking the help of middlemen as they have changed their strategy.

He said the peddlers now started to provide drugs to the users free of cost so that they can increase the number of drug users with their supply remaining intact.

Bishnoi further added that such tactics by the drug peddlers could lead to serious social problems in society.

He said that drug addiction in any member of a family can lead to crimes being committed within the family, including theft and violent activities.