Imphal: Three drug peddlers including a woman were arrested along with drugs – heroin and brown sugar worth approximately Rs.2.5 crore in the international market in different areas of Manipur during the past 24 hours, official sources said on Friday.

The Assam Rifles apprehended the drug peddlers at Torbung Awang Leikai Community Hall, Manipur’s Churachandpur District on Saturday, official sources said on Friday. A total quantity of 1.195 kg of heroin locally called number 4 worth approximately Rs 1 Crore was recovered from his unauthorised possession.

Bishnupur police also arrested an alleged peddler later identified as Kalanmon Gangte, 36, from K Khongsabung village, Churachandpur district. Around 1.18 kg of brown sugar worth around Rs 1 core has also been recovered from his unauthorised possession on Friday at around 7 pm, the sources said.

Thoubal District Police arrested a Manipuri woman drug peddler and recovered 551 grams of brown sugar valued at around 50 lakhs in the local market at Waheng Leikai, Jiribam Parking, Imphal on Friday.

All the arrested persons were handed over to the concerned Police Stations for further investigations after following the due course of formalities, the source added.