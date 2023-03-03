Guwahati: In a milestone achieve for Assam, the Charaideo Maidams/Moidams met all technical requirements of the UNESCO Secretariat to be inscribed on the World Heritage List.

A letter from Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of UNESCO World Heritage Center to Vishal V Sharma, the Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO read, “The nomination of Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty met all of the technical requirements outlined in the Operational Guidelines concerning completeness check of nominations to the World Heritage List.”

The letter added, “It is important to recall that the technical completeness of a nomination does not imply that the site concerned is of Outstanding Universal Value and would necessarily be inscribed on the World Heritage List.”

Also Read: Assam Govt halts Silsako eviction for 10 days, survey report sought

The letter added, “A copy of the nomination file has been sent to ICOMOS for evaluation. They will be contacting you separately to arrange for an evaluation mission to the nominated property.”

With great pride, happy to share a landmark achievement in our endeavour to get World Heritage Site status for Charaideo Maidams. The maidams have met all technical requirements of the UNESCO Secretariat. My gratitude once again to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the nomination. pic.twitter.com/31y4sr7Q3S — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma following this in a tweet said, “With great pride, happy to share a landmark achievement in our endeavour to get World Heritage Site status for Charaideo Maidams. The maidams have met all technical requirements of the UNESCO Secretariat.”

Also Read: Assam: Six held in kidnapping case in Guwahati

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the nomination.

The CM added, “The nomination will now be evaluated by the International Council on Monuments and Sites. We look forward to the Evaluation Mission’s visit.”

Comparable to the Pyramids of Egypt, the Maidams are the final resting places of the Ahom Kings and Queens.

These are a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the architects and masons of Assam in the medieval era.