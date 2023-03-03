GUWAHATI: At least six persons have been arrested by the police in Guwahati city in connection with a kidnapping case.

The alleged kidnapping took place near the ISBT in Guwahati.

According to reports, a person, identified as Insaan Ali, was kidnapped near the ISBT in Assam‘s capital city Guwahati by the six arrested accused on Wednesday.

The officials of the Gorchuk police station in Guwahati launched an investigation into the case based on an FIR filed by the brother of the victim.

The six arrested accused have been identified as- Faijal Ali, Rabiul Haque, Sultan Sheikh, Sattar Ali, Omar Ali and Saminul Haque.

The victim Insaan Ali was a resident of Dhubri who came to Guwahati in Assam to engage in building construction-related work.