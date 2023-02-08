KOLKATA : Visva-Bharati University will soon get the ‘heritage’ tag from UNESCO to become the world’s first living heritage university.

According to Visva Bharati University Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, the university is going to be declared a heritage university and is still working to get the heritage tag from UNESCO.

Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, the institution was given the status of a central university in 1951 by an act of the Parliament.

The majestic university is located in the twin towns of Santiniketan and Sriniketan, in the district of Birbhum, West Bengal.

The campus of the university which is spread across 1,130 acres of land and has national importance is named after Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore when it was founded in 1921, until Visva-Bharati Society was registered as an organisation in May 1922.

According to the records Rabindranath Tagore believed in open air education and had reservations about any teaching done within four walls.

Rathindranath Tagore, the eldest son of Rabindranath Tagore was the first vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranked Visva-Bharati 69th overall in India and 50th among universities in India.