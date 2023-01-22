Guwahati: Central government has decided to send a proposal to UNESCO to nominate Charaideo Maidam of the Ahom Kingdom as a World Heritage Site, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

While addressing a press conference at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, on Saturday, chief minister Sarma said that a team will be sent to the state from UNESCO for observation in September later this year.

Chief minister Sarma also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Charaideo Maidam as a site out of the 52 tentative sites in the country.

This comes days after chief minister Sarma wrote to PM Modi to seek the Centre’s support to declare the Charaideo Maidam as a World Heritage Site.

Charaideo Maidam was a burial ground of the Ahom monarch and is a sacred place for the Ahom community. Charaideo Maidam, about 28 km from Sivasagar city, is also famously known as the “Pyramids of Assam”.

Charaideo is said to have served as the capital of the Ahom kingdom. There are at least 31 maidams belonging to kings and some 160 of queens.

At present, there are at least 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the country.