Shillong: Meghalaya’s living root bridges, found in over 70 villages in the state, are set to get a UNESCO heritage tag.

The root bridge has found a place on the tentative list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.’

“Delighted to share that “Jingkieng Jri: Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes of Meghalaya” has been included in the @UNESCO World Heritage Site tentative list. I congratulate all community members and stakeholders in this ongoing journey,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said in a tweet.

“The living root bridges not only stand out for their exemplary human-environment symbiotic relationship but also focus on their pioneering use for connectivity and resilience, and the need to adopt sustainable measures to balance economy and ecology,” he added.

Sangma had pitched for UNESCO recognition of the bridges on January 21, 2022, as the hill state marked its 50th year of creation.

Grown by the indigenous Khasi tribal communities, the Ficus-based rural connectivity and livelihood solutions can be found within the dense subtropical moist broadleaf forest eco-region of Meghalaya.

“These structural ecosystems have performed in extreme climatic conditions for centuries, and encapsulate a profound harmony between humans and nature,” said UNESCO.

The scientists during their field visits came across unique species of orchids, amphibians, and mammals which have not yet been reported from anywhere else in the country.

The field visits also revealed key findings that indicated an urgent need for attention to strengthening conservation measures for these unique living structures.