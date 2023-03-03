Imphal: Assam Rifles on Friday said that two female arms dealers have been apprehended along with a sophisticated weapon in a joint operation with the Manipur police commandos.

A defence wing statement said that based on credible intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by Keithelmanbi Battalion under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), and Commandos of the Thoubal Police Station at an area in Heirok village in Thoubal district of Manipur.

In the joint operation, two female arms dealers were apprehended along with a small sophisticated weapon. They are from Heirok Part-II Mayai Leikai, Thoubal district.

The arrests and seizures were made on Thursday.

One 9mm pistol (Glock) was also recovered from their unauthorized possession.

The apprehended women along with the recovered items were handed over to Heirok Police Station for further investigations, the statement added.