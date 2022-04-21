Guwahati: Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested by the Central Guwahati Police Department on Thursday.

As per the police, the two were nabbed as per inputs.

The two are confirmed to be drug peddlers as per police and legal proceedings have been initiated.

The arrested accused were identified as Rajesh Dey of Rail Gate and Buduwa Chouhan of Uzanbazar.

They were arrested from the No 2 Gate in the Fancy Bazar area today.

A total of 2.5 grams of heroin, 21 vials, two syringes and Rs 1200 were recovered from their possession.

All legal processes against them have been initiated.

It may be mentioned that over the past few months several peddlers have been arrested but the police are unable to arrest the masterminds or primary suppliers of contrabands.