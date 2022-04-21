Guwahati: After speculations doing round that former minister and Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain might soon join the AGP, Nowgong MP Pradyut Bordoloi said that there was no chance of him (Rakibul) of leaving Congress.

Speaking to the media. Bordoloi said that there is no chance of Rakibul joining any other party.

“The topic is just a rumour speculated by the BJP to mislead the people”, he added.

Bordoloi added that the primary aim of these speculations is to break the morale of the Congress workers as the GMC elections are scheduled.

He claimed that the BJP is misleading the masses.

Bordoloi further added, “Ripun Bora joining the TMC is a personal choice.”

It may be mentioned that after Ripun Bora joined that TMC there have been several speculations that many other leaders from the Congress might too join other parties.

It has been speculated that Rakibul Hussain might be quitting the Congress to join the AGP.