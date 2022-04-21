Guwahati: Three men belonging to Kanpur were arrested in Karimganj for allegedly being involved in ATM hacking.

As per reports, the arrested persons are accused of stealing lakhs of Rupees using hacking devices at ATM counters.

They were arrested from the Gach Kalibari road in Karimganj town.

The persons were first apprehended by locals who sensed something wrong with them.

After locals found that they were involved in ATM hacking, the police were called and they were handed over.

The police after taking their custody searched them.

On searching them, the police found 37 ATM cards from them along with Rs 1.8 lakh in cash.

The arrested persons are identified as Veer Bahadur, Anurag Nissar and Anand Kumar.

Police informed that further investigation is on.