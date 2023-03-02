Guwahati: District Magistrate of West Jaintia Hills imposed a curfew in Sahsniang village under the Mowkaiaw constituency after a violent altercation broke out following the announcement of results for the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly election.

According to reports, a group of NPP supporters allegedly attacked several houses and a security force vehicle, damaging property and threatening the supporters of other political parties, primarily the United Democratic Party (UDP), which won the Mowkaiaw seat in the recent election. The attackers reportedly used stones and machetes in their assault.

In order to contain the violence, authorities decided to impose a curfew in the area.

As per some reports, the incident began at around 4 pm when a group of people started marching through the village.

The people were shouting and throwing stones at houses in the area.

Some even attacked a security force vehicle before intimidating UDP supporters.