Shillong: A joint team of police and BSF has nabbed two Bangladeshi nationals from near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off that a group of Bangladeshi nationals were spotted in the jungle adjoining the unfenced international border near Pyrtakuna village on Friday, the police and BSF team launched an operation in the area and nabbed the two Bangladeshi nationals.

They have been identified as Misba Uddin (31) and Badrul Alom (30) while the others managed to flee back to Bangladesh, said a police official.

Both the arrested persons from Darponagar village in Bangladesh, he said.

“We have arrested two Bangladesh nationals who were actively aiding and abetting the illegal infiltration of Bangladesh nationals to India in the past couple of months through Kuliang-Ratacherra axis,” said the police official.

Misba Uddin is wanted in several other cases. A case is being registered and investigation is in progress.