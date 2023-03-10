DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said rumours about attack on migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu was spread the day after he gave a call for political parties to come together against the BJP.

This would explain the conspiracy behind it, he added.

“BJP leaders from North India have done it with ulterior motives. Workers from northern states have been living here for many years and in recent times, their arrival has increased. They face no problem. Some created fake videos as if they were attacked,” he said during Ungalil Oruvan (one among you) programme.

Stalin said he made detailed inquiry about the issue and found the migrant workers were not subjected to any harassment or encountered difficulty.

“I have informed the same to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The DGP also has given a proper explanation. Bihar officials who visited Tamil Nadu also are satisfied with the situation. Tamil Nadu has always welcomed all and ensured livelihood for them,” he said.

To a question on the victory of the BJP alliance in Nagaland and Tripura, the Chief Minister said the party’s victory could be understood by understanding polarization, social engineering, and media management.

“The party has won the elections through electoral strategies. In Tripura, the Congress-Left front failed because the anti-BJP votes were split by the Tipra Motha Party. In Nagaland, they won the election by aligning with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. Those who speak about the BJP’s victory in these states are not ready to discuss its defeat in Meghalaya, where the party has won just two seats,” he said.

Asked about the Supreme Court’s observation that Governors should not interfere in state politics, he said their (Governor) functioning had shown they have “no ears, but just have mouths.”

Recalling his letter to the Prime Minister in connection with the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, he said opposition parties could be defeated only through elections and not through inquiry commissions.