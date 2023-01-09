Chennai: Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi walked out of the Legislative Assembly’s first session in 2023 after a face-off with the state’s Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The faceoff took place after CM Stalin asked the Speaker of the House to retain the speech prepared by the state government and remove the parts that the governor added or skipped.

The Governor in his customary address to the House has allegedly skipped the parts prepared by the TN government including the Dravidian Model which is followed in the state.

Also Read: Assam: Reliance Jio to launch 5G service in Guwahati on Tuesday

After this, Speaker M Appavu read out the Tamil translation of the Governor’s address. However, after the Governor skipped certain parts, Chief Minister Stalin moved a resolution to retain the entire printed speech of the Governor in the Assembly records.

Stalin moving the resolution said that it was very “sad” that the Governor skipped the printed speech approved by the Assembly. He said, “What he has done is against the policy of the government and the rules of the Assembly. So we move this resolution relaxing Rule 17 of the State Assembly to retain the entire speech.” (He made the statement in Tamil)

Also Read: Assam: AR Rahman to perform in Guwahati on February 1

Following this, the Government asked his secretary what the Chief Minister said. After learning what the CM said, the government “walked out” of the Assembly. He left the Assembly and did not wait for the proceedings to conclude.