GUWAHATI: Music maestro and Oscar winning musician AR Rahman is all set perform in Guwahati, Assam.

Music enthusiasts from Guwahati in Assam and entire Northeast will be able to witness AR Rahman perform on February 1.

The event will be held at Assam Cricket Association (ACA) stadium in Guwahati.

The organisers have stated that the AR Rahman show will possibly be the biggest musical event that have taken place in entire Northeast till date.

Tickets of the AR Rahman show are now available online in Book My Show and Paytm Insider.

Prices of the to tickets of the AR Rahman show in Guwahati, Assam starts at Rs 2000 and go up to as high as Rs 1,50,000.

Tickets will also be available at Rs 3000, Rs 4000, Rs 5000, Rs 6000, Rs 10000 and Rs 20000.

Although music lovers have expressed enthusiasm for the AR Rahman show in Guwahati city in Assam, sports enthusiasts have expressed doubts on possible damage to the cricket ground.