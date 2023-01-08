GUAWAHATI: The Assam government has announced a half-day holiday in Kamrup-Metro district on January 10 for the India vs Sri Lanka ODI match in Guwahati.

“The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare half day local holiday on 10 January 2023 within the Kamrup (Metro) district on the occasion of the ODI match between India and Sri Lanka to be held on 10/01/2023 at Barsapara ACA Cricket Stadium, Guwahati,” an official notification stated.

All Assam government offices and educational institutions within the jurisdiction of Kamrup-Metro district will shut down after 1 pm.

Several players from both the Indian and Sri Lankan cricket team arrived at Guwahati in Assam for the ODI match.

On Saturday (January 7), Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Barsapara stadium to overlook the preparations for the India vs Sri Lanka ODI match.

Meanwhile, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will engage an anti-snake non-governmental organization (NGO) to keep birds and snakes away from the Barsapara stadium in the state capital Guwahati where the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played on January 10.

A snake was found loitering on the ground during the India versus South Africa T20 International match played at the stadium last October.