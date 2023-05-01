Manisha Koirala attended the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Mumbai on Sunday. She reunited with her Bombay film director Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini Maniratnam as she recalled her experiences with them. She also praised the latest movie and wished the entire team for their outstanding work on the film.

Taking to Instagram, Manisha posted several pictures of the get-together saying that Mani Ratnam is a humble person and a great filmmaker. She recalled her memories of working with him as he pushed the limits of the actors and helped them to excel in their acting and always tried to do things differently. She felt nostalgic as she recalls the first day of her shooting for the film Bombay.

She also said that meeting Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini Maniratnam felt like a homecoming. She also said that his films have mesmerized people across the globe and each of his film is a masterpiece.

Mani Ratnam and Manisha Koriala have worked together in some highly acclaimed films including Bombay (1995) and Dil Se (1998). In her Instagram post, Manisha also thanked Sushasini for her guidance during the shooting of the popular song Hamma Hamma.

Several actors including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor, Madhoo, Shriya Saran, Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, and Prosenjit Chatterjee were also present at the screening event. The sequel to last year’s Ponniyin Selvan 1, the period saga has already earned over ?150 crore at the box office worldwide.