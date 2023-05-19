GUWAHATI: In a sensational development to the mysterious death of SI Junmoni Rabha, the the post-mortem report has revealed several nerve shivering revelations.

These revelations have thrown light on several dark sides of the entire episode with direct pointer to a pre-planned murder.

As per the post-mortem report, upon examination, the body was found with multiple injuries and wounds in most of the body.

The post-mortem report which was conducted within 24 hours has revealed multiple ribs fracture on both sides.

The report also suggested that injury marks were noticed over both the knees, legs, elbow and hands.

Meanhwhile, eyewitness Pranab Das was escorted to Nagaon police station on May 18 evening from Guwahati amid tight security cover to re-create the entire incident.

Das further claimed that he was coming from Guwahati and reached the spot at the time of the incident.

“I saw the car parked on the left side of the highway and suddenly a truck coming from the opposite side hit it and crashed the car”, Das was quoted as saying during his first hand account.

He also revealed that he saw a man wearing black jeans getting out of the car immediately thereafter.

Das further revealed that he was at the site of the accident for a while, but a policeman Jakhalabadha directed him to leave the place immediately.