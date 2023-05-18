GUWAHATI: Eyewitness in the sensational accident of Assam police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha has been picked up by the officials of the criminal investigation department (CID).

The eyewitness – Pranab Das is believed to be the only one in the case.

He was taken into custody by CID of Assam police from the premises of a private TV news channel in Guwahati, Assam.

According to sources, the authorities of the news channel called up the CID officials informing them about Pranab Das being present at the channel’s premises.

Pranab Das was interviewed by the news channel, then provided with lunch, before being picked up by the CID officials, the source informed.

Pranab Das hails from Bokakhat in Golaghat district of Assam.

On May 17 Das had claimed that SI Junmoni Rabha’s accident was in fact a ‘murder’.

(This is a breaking story)