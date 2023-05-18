GUWAHATI: Was ‘daredevil’ police officer from Assam – Junmoni Rabha ‘murdered’?

This is a question that has raised its head following statements from two different sources.

An eyewitness named Pranab Das, a driver by profession, on Wednesday (May 17), claimed that contrary to earlier reports that Junmoni Rabha’s car had smashed into a parked truck leading to her death, it was instead the truck that rammed into the parked car of Junmoni Rabha.

Just a day later, a call recording between two persons has gone viral in the social media.

In the call recording, one of the person described the sequence of events that led to the ‘accident’ of Junmoni Rabha.

He has also been heard clearly stating that the accident of Junmoni Rabha was in fact a ‘murder’.

EXCERPTS OF THE CALL RECORDING

“The night Junmoni died, she made at least three rounds of Nagaon town in her car in high speed… Who was in the car?… The OC, additional SP and SP also had a meeting that night… She was beaten up by rod… Can’t say who was beating her… This was at around 12 am… Received information about Junmoni’s death at around 2:15 am… After her death, her official quarter was searched by the SP… It was the truck that smashed the car… She was also possibly raped… She was wearing the same pair of shoes that day while visiting police station, which were later recovered from her dead body… While, of the shoes was on her, the other was at the back seat… How can one of the shoes was in the back seat… Two persons were in the car who stepped out of the car moments before the accident… Several police officials involved in Junmoni Rabha’s murder… The probe of Junmoni Rabha’s death should have been given to the CBI… Leena Doley (Nagaon SP) has good relations with DGP GP Singh that’s why the case has been given to CID…”

LISTEN TO THE CALL RECORDING

NOTE: Northeast Now cannot independently verify the authenticity of the call recording

Meanwhile, eyewitness in the sensational accident of Assam police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha has been picked up by the officials of the criminal investigation department (CID).

The eyewitness – Pranab Das is believed to be the only one in the case.

He was taken into custody by CID of Assam police from the premises of a private TV news channel in Guwahati, Assam.

According to sources, the authorities of the news channel called up the CID officials informing them about Pranab Das being present at the channel’s premises.

Pranab Das was interviewed by the news channel, then provided with lunch, before being picked up by the CID officials, the source informed.

Pranab Das hails from Bokakhat in Golaghat district of Assam.

On May 17 Das had claimed that SI Junmoni Rabha’s accident was in fact a ‘murder’.

He had said: “Junmoni Rabha’s car was parked correctly by the side of the road with the parking lights kept on. It was an incoming truck that smashed into her car. I saw it with my own eyes.”