Guwahati: Mystery shrouds related to the death of a sub-inspector of Assam Police, Junmoni Rabha as her family has accused foul play in the entire incident.

Her family members speaking to the media denied believing the claims of her death being an accident and said that it was a “pre-planned” incident.

Her mother stated that while Junmoni Rabha had been working for the police department, she was usually put under pressure by top-ranking “people”.

However, she did not name anyone or clarify what exactly was the pressure about.

Apart from this, her maternal aunt claimed that just after she died in the said accident, a police team “raided” her official residence and seized around Rs 1 lakh which they had no idea why.

It was reported that the raid was based on a complaint lodged against Junmoni Rabha.

The family members have demanded an investigation into the incident.

It may be mentioned that in the wee hours of Tuesday, her vehicle collided with a truck in the Kaliabor area of the Nagaon district.

Assam police Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, who was posted at Morikolong police out-post in Nagaon district, died on the spot in the accident that occurred around 2 am on National Highway 37 near Sarubhagia village in Kaliabor.

Locals said the impact of the accident was such that the front and left portions of the vehicle she was travelling in were completely mangled.

On being informed, a team of police reached the spot and rushed SI Rabha to Kaliabor Sub-Division Civil Hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Sources said SI Rabha was travelling toward Upper Assam when the vehicle rammed into the truck.

SI Junmoni Rabha made headlines last year in May for getting her fiance arrested on fraud charges.

She was, however, arrested later for alleged corruption in league with her former beau.

Junmoni Rabha, who was then serving as a sub-inspector (SI) at Kaliabor police station in Nagaon district, was arrested after being questioned for two consecutive days.

Rabha was also embroiled in a controversy in January last year when her telephonic conversation with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan was leaked.

They were engaged in an altercation over alleged harassment of the people of his constituency by her.