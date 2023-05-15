Shillong: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minster Sniawbhalang Dhar on Thursday sought a report into the arrest of the East Garo Hills District Transport Officer (DTO) by the Assam police.

Dhar told reporters that he was waiting for the report before taking any action on the matter. He said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on whether the officer concerned would be suspended.

“I am yet to get the exact information on the incident. Let me get the information first on what has happened so I will be able to inform you,” the minister added.

When asked, Dhar admitted that there was a need to ensure transparency in the functioning of the transport offices in the state and said, “Obviously everything should be transparent and if there is anything irregular and only when we get a complaint we can take action accordingly.”

On May 14, DTO of East Garo Hills, Genekelly G Momin was arrested by Assam police for his involvement in the falsification of documents.

The arrest was made by Circle Inspector Siraj Ingti and Officer in charge of the Agia Police Station who led a police team to the East Garo Hills DTO office at Williamnagar.

According to the police, Momin was part of a nexus that was running a business of falsifying documents for various vehicles, which were not registered, and re-registering them in Meghalaya by tampering with the chassis number and other important details.

The police also seized three vehicles and five registration papers from Momin’s possession.

The arrest of Momin has raised serious questions about the functioning of the transport offices in Meghalaya. It is also a matter of concern that a government official was involved in such illegal activities.

The transport minister has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter and stern action will be taken against those found guilty.

He also appealed to the people to come forward and report any such irregularities to the authorities.