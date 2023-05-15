Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Monday accused the NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya of nepotism and corruption in the coal mining sector.

In a statement, VPP spokesperson Dr Batskhem Myrboh said that the party has “credible evidence” that the Meghalaya government is awarding coal mining leases to its own party members and supporters and that it is turning a blind eye to illegal coal mining.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant tramples man to death after he tries to chase it away in Behali

Myrboh said that the government’s mining policy is “designed to benefit a few individuals close to the government,” and that it is “harming the state’s economy and environment.”

He also said that the Meghalaya government is “mismanaging” the state’s power sector, which is leading to widespread load shedding.

Also Read: Assam: Illegal coal mining affecting environment in Patkai hills

Myrboh called on the government to “immediately” address the problems of nepotism, corruption, and mismanagement in the mining and power sectors.

He also said that the government should “reshuffle” its cabinet and “bring in fresh faces” who are committed to good governance.