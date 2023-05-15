Guwahati: Man-elephant conflict is one of the major issues in Assam and often leads to the death of one or the other. Most of the time it is because people become too careless while trying to chase away elephants from the human-inhabited areas.

In a similar incident that was reported on Sunday, a man was stomped to death by an elephant in Behala of Biswanath in Assam.

A source from the forest department informed that the man was identified as Ganesh Hemrom, 35. He was a resident of the Bihmari area under the Behali Police Station.

The man was stomped to death by the elephant he was trying to chase away from the paddy fields.

However, the source said that the deceased had reached too close to the jumbo defying safety. He had tried to chase the elephant with a stick and was hitting the jumbo on its back.

The elephant as seen in the video retaliated and kicked the man with its back legs.

After Hemrom fell to the ground the elephant stomped him to death. He died on the spot before any help could arrive.

The forest official said that while the elephant was said to have entered areas where humans lived, it had not caused much harm to any lives before this one.

The elephants usually need to be dealt with from a distance and coming into close proximity becomes a great threat.

The man had reached too close and which led to the unfortunate incident.

The forest officials are currently taking steps to ensure that the elephant heads back to the forest and that no more lives are lost.

It may be mentioned that elephants usually come into human-inhabited areas in search of food.

But, sometimes attempts to chase them away turn lethal, as they are prone to attack humans when provoked.