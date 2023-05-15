Guwahati: As cyber frauds in the state seem to take a toll, an elderly from Teok in Jorhat, Assam was duped of Rs 40,000 by ATM fraudsters.

As per reports, the incident took place at an ATM belonging to the State Bank of India (SBI) located in the Teok town of Jorhat, Assam.

The fraudsters allegedly came just as the man tried to withdraw money and then swapped his card with a fake one.

They told the man that they wanted to help him and then stole around Rs 40,000 from his account.

The victim was identified as Dharmeswar Sharma. He was a retired Assam government official.

At first, he did not notice that the persons trying to help him were frauds but on checking his phone and the debit message, he was confirmed that he had become a victim of a fraud.

Immediately, he reached the police station and filed a complaint.

The police have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident and have initiated an investigation.