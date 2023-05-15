Guwahati: As the debate on the Karnataka election results and the future of national politics continue, Assam IPR Minister Pijush Hazarika termed Nitish Kumar as “Palturam” while targeting the united opposition theory.

Speaking to the media, Pijush Hazarika said that Nitish Kumar has no existence in politics and his party only has around 40 MLAs, hence who meets him it never matters.

Pijush Hazarika claimed, “Nitish Kumar does not matter but what matters is the economic status of the country as India has taken over a lot of countries including China.”

He added, “Our central government has completed around nine years and during this period, not a single person has been able to label any allegations of corruption.”

On being questioned on inflation, he said that the inflation was due to international factors but denied speaking on it alleging that the “media distorts whatever he says on it.”

The minister further claimed that since the government in Karnataka did not work good enough, they were voted out.

“However, it is worth mentioning that the Karnataka election results won’t hamper the BJP as usually, the government in the centre would still be theirs. It is because the government in the centre is usually the opposite the government that is elected in Karnataka”, he claimed.

Targeting Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah, he said that Bhupen Borah should apologise to the people of the state for forming an alliance with AIUDF.

He claimed that Bhupen Borah had sinned by forming an alliance with AIUDF.

On the allegations of the AIUDF helping the BJP secretly, he said, “BJP and AIUDF have chhatish ka akra (deep clash).”

He added that there was no question of these “allegations” being true and he only behaves well with them because it is the culture to do so.

He also said that the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma is now among the top politicians of the country and his name comes only after PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.