Guwahati: A student of Jorhat Engineering College (JEC) in Assam was found dead in his hostel room under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased student has been identified as Shah Nihajul Nihaj from Mirza in Kamrup, who was at the college to retake an exam he had previously failed.

The incident occurred early in the morning in room number 506 of hostel no. 5 of the college.

While the exact cause of the student’s death is yet to be determined, rumours of a cover-up by the hostel’s warden have caused suspicion among students and the deceased’s family members.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

The Jorhat Engineering College authorities have expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased and promised to extend all necessary cooperation.

Meanwhile, local police have launched an investigation into the incident and have begun questioning the hostel warden and other staff members.

The incident has caused a stir on the college campus, with students demanding a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the student’s death.

The body has been kept in JMCH, and the family members have arrived to claim it. The college authorities have assured them of all necessary assistance and support during this difficult time.