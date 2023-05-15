SILCHAR: The police in Cachar district of Assam have seized a huge quantity of drugs.

Drugs worth over Rs 4 crores were seized by the police in Cachar district of Assam.

Two persons have also been arrested by the Cachar police in Assam in connection with the drugs seizure.

40,000 Yaba tablets were seized by the police in Cachar district of Assam.

The two arrested persons were identified as Saharul Islam Mazumder (31) and Samir Hussain Laskar (45).

The arrested individuals are residents of Berenga area in the Cachar district of Assam.

Earlier on Friday, the BSF seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore in Hailakandi district of Assam.