GUWAHATI: Around 165 million kg of tea worth around Rs 3300 crore sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre in the financial year 2022-23.

The secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer’s Association (GTABA), Dinesh Bihani said, “The auction average price has increased upto Rs 8.10 per kg this time compared to the previous year”.

As per official data of GTAC, around 165 million kg of tea was sold at the tea auction centre in 2022-23 with an average price of Rs 191.26 per kg.

Last year, a special tea Manohari Golden Tea was auction at a price of Rs 99,999 per kg, Bihani further said.

“An orthodox tea was auctioned at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre at a price of around Rs 5100,” Bihani informed.

He further acknowledged that the demand for Assam tea has been increasing at the global level.

“In the past two-three years, exporters’ demands have increased towards the auction.

“We hope that more tea will be sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre in this financial year,” Dinesh Bihani added. According to the data in 2019-20, a total of 204.94 million kg of tea were sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre with an average price of Rs 139.65 per kg.