GUWAHATI: The Congress party in Assam has raised a series of questions in relation to the ‘mysterious’ death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

The Assam Congress published a series of tweets on Thursday (May 18) in relation to the death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

“Who is @assampolice trying to safeguard? What were the SP & DSP looking for at Junmoni Rabha‘s quarter after the accident? Did she have documents that can expose dirty scams?” Assam Congress questioned.

Who is @assampolice trying to safeguard? What were the SP & DSP looking for at Junmoni Rabha's quarter after the accident? Did she have documents that can expose dirty scams?#FailuresOfHimantasHomeMinistry#JusticeForJunmoniRabha pic.twitter.com/N71kztyT4s — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) May 18, 2023

Also read: Assam: Was ‘daredevil’ police officer Junmoni Rabha ‘murdered’? LISTEN TO VIRAL CALL RECORDING

It may be mentioned here that according to a call recording between two persons, one of whom is believed to be a police personnel, SP of Nagaon district in Assam Leena Doley raided and searched the official quarters of SI Junmoni Rabha after her death.

“Was it a planned murder to throttle her voice about smuggling of counterfeit Gold? Who is the BJP leader who is involved?” the Assam Congress further questioned.

Was it a planned murder to throttle her voice about smuggling of counterfeit Gold??Who is the BJP leader who is involved?

#FailuresOfHimantasHomeMinistry#justiceforjunmonirabha pic.twitter.com/VbaRTdXmcx — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) May 18, 2023

Also read: Assam: Eyewitness in SI Junmoni Rabha accident case picked up by CID

“What was the reason of discord between SI Junmoni Rabha & SP Leena Doley? Why was SP Leena Doley threatening Junmoni Rabha?” the Assam Congress also questioned.

What was the reason of discord between SI Junmoni Rabha & SP Leena Doley? Why was SP Leena Doley threatening Junmoni Rabha??#FailuresOfHimantasHomeMinistry#JusticeForJunmoniRabha pic.twitter.com/0hqO1qoQDX — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) May 18, 2023

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah also termed the alleged nexus between police and criminals as “very disturbing and shameful”.

“Is this the Xonor Axom that we were once proud of? The way criminals and Assam police are working together is very disturbing and shameful. Is this the Ram Rajya BJP talks about?” Bhupen Borah had said.

Notably, an eyewitness named Pranab Das, a driver by profession, on Wednesday (May 17), claimed that contrary to earlier reports that Junmoni Rabha’s car had smashed into a parked truck leading to her death, it was instead the truck that rammed into the parked car of Junmoni Rabha.

Meanwhile, Das has been picked up by the officials of the criminal investigation department (CID).

The eyewitness – Pranab Das is believed to be the only one in the case.

He was taken into custody by CID of Assam police from the premises of a private TV news channel in Guwahati, Assam on Thursday (May 18).

Furthermore, a call recording between two persons has also gone viral in the social media.

In the call recording, one of the person described the sequence of events that led to the ‘accident’ of Junmoni Rabha.

He has also been heard clearly stating that the accident of Junmoni Rabha was in fact a ‘murder’.

Also read: Assam | CID given free hand to investigate SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case: DGP GP Singh

EXCERPTS OF THE CALL RECORDING

“The night Junmoni died, she made at least three rounds of Nagaon town in her car in high speed… Who was in the car?… The OC, additional SP and SP also had a meeting that night… She was beaten up by rod… Can’t say who was beating her… This was at around 12 am… Received information about Junmoni’s death at around 2:15 am… After her death, her official quarter was searched by the SP… It was the truck that smashed the car… She was also possibly raped… She was wearing the same pair of shoes that day while visiting police station, which were later recovered from her dead body… While, of the shoes was on her, the other was at the back seat… How can one of the shoes was in the back seat… Two persons were in the car who stepped out of the car moments before the accident… Several police officials involved in Junmoni Rabha’s murder… The probe of Junmoni Rabha’s death should have been given to the CBI… Leena Doley (Nagaon SP) has good relations with DGP GP Singh that’s why the case has been given to CID…”

Also read: Assam: 148 Nagaon Police personnel transferred after SI Junmoni Rabha’s death

LISTEN TO THE CALL RECORDING

NOTE: Northeast Now cannot independently verify the authenticity of the call recording

Adding to the already convoluted case, Junmoni Rabha’s mother has now accused high-ranking officials within the Nagaon police of “murdering” her daughter.

She believes that Junmoni may have uncovered a potential criminal conspiracy, prompting the authorities to silence her.