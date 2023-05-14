Guwahati: The BJP-Mukt Bharat will soon become a reality and this campaign has started from Karnataka, Assam Congres MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal has said.

Referring to the Congress party’s big win in the Karnataka elections, Assam Congress Mandal on Saturday said that the people of Karnataka have established BJP-Mukt South India and the BJP-Mukt Bharat campaign has started from the state.

“The people of Karnataka have established the BJP Mukt South India and the BJP Mukt Bharat campaign has started from Karnataka. The people of the country don’t want hatred or divisive politics. They only want peace and development and the people of Karnataka have shown it”, Mandal told reporters in Guwahati.

He further said the Karnataka assembly election results are proof of people rejecting hatred and divisive politics.

“We don’t want to say BJP Mukt Bharat, but the country’s people now want this. In the coming days, it will become a reality. The Karnataka election results are proof of people rejecting hatred and divisive politics. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the country’s people will throw out BJP,” Abdur Rashid Mandal said.

The Assam Congress MLA further claimed that it will also reflect in Assam in 2024 and 2026.

The Congress has wrested Karnataka from BJP by winning 136 seats – well past the halfway mark in the 224-member assembly.