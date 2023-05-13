BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narenda Modi congratulated the Indian National Congress on the thumping victory in the Karnataka Assembly election.

Results were declared on Saturday after the counting of votes of the Karnataka Assembly election on the same day.

Modi took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the Congress party:

‘Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations.’

Modi also thanked all those who had supported the Bharatiya Janata Party, and BJP karyakartas for their hardwork.

In another tweet, Modi wrote:

‘I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.’

Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge has thanked the party workers, state leaders, and AICC office bearers for ensuring victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

State Congress president DK Shivkumar broke down while addressing the media in Bengaluru on Saturday, expressing his gratitude towards the people of the state and the party’s five guarantees.

Notably, the Congress party has won a whipping majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections, securing 136 seats out of a total 224 Assembly seats.

The magic figure of majority stands at 113.

As per the latest data from the Election Commission of India, BJP has bagged 63 seats and JD(S) has won 19 seats, while others have won four seats.

The victory of Congress in the Karnataka Assembly Elections is considered as a major setback for the BJP.

The Congress has bagged around 43 per cent of the vote share, while the BJP secured around 36 per cent.

Outgoing Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will analyze the verdict.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted:

‘We always accept the verdict of the people with humility. We do not blame EVM or any other external factors for our defeat, but instead, we introspect and learn from our past .

I am confident that @BJPKarnataka, accepts the defeat with grace and will continue to work for the great people of Karnataka.’

We always accept the verdict of the people with humility. We do not blame EVM or any other external factors for our defeat, but instead, we introspect and learn from our past .

The prominent candidates who have emerged victorious include Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also won Shiggaon seat.

However, there were some notable defeats for Congress as well, with former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar losing from Hubbali – Dharwad Central seat and Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri losing to Bhimanna Naik of Congress by 8,712 votes in Sirsi seat.

