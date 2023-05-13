Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that he already knew that Congress would come into power in Karnataka as it was the mood.

He said that it was kind of fixed that BJP would not do “that good” in Karnataka.

“Even in the last election, Congress formed the government in Karnataka. After a while, our (BJP) came into being there”, he added.

The Assam CM added, “Well, no matter what or who wins where the ultimate thing is that the Prime Minister is Narendra Modi.”

It may be mentioned that Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 1, slammed the Congress party while campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections.

CM Sarma said that the Congress party will not win any election for the next 100 years.

“I don’t think that Congress can do anything. Nobody should keep in mind that Congress will come to power. Congress will not win for the next 100 years,” the Assam CM said.

The Assam CM was addressing an election rally for a BJP candidate from the Tumkur assembly constituency in Karnataka.

“This constituency (Tumakuru) symbolizes the corruption and inefficiency of Congress. Today, out of 342 villages, most villages don’t have drinking water and road,” the Assam CM said.

He added, “We want to convert it to the most efficient constituency of Karnataka. That is why we have put the best candidate because we want to serve the people of this constituency.”

It may be mentioned that till 3:00 PM had already won 48 seats and was leading in about 89 seats. In total, the seats that were in the fray were 137 for the Congress.

With the tread continuing, there is a chance that the Congress might form a government without any alliance.

It has also been reported, that the elected candidates may be shifted to a classified locations soon.