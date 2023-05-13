Guwahati: One of the prime accused of the Guwahati child-abuse case, Utpala Bose who allegedly was suspected of “arranging” the children to the tainted doctor couple, Dr Sangeeta Datta and Dr Walliul Islam was arrested late Friday night.

As per reports, Utpala Bose had surrendered at the Paltanbazar Police Station. She was said to be the person who allegedly arranged the children for the couple on the pretext of surrogacy.

However, the Guwahati Police Department is still to make an official statement on the arrest.

Bose was the personal assistant to Dr Sangeeta Datta.

Dr Waliul Islam and renowned psychiatrist Dr Sangeeta Datta were accused of torturing their minor daughter on a regular basis.

Also Read: ‘Love knows no bounds’: Assam lesbian couple gets engaged in Guwahati

Both of them are known quite well in their fields in Guwahati.

While the matter had been going on for months, no one ever complained but recently a neighbour approached the police regarding the ‘torture’ of the minor.

Last week, the couple was finally brought to notice by the police after the neighbour approached the police.

Also Read: Assam: Two injured in leopard attack in Guwahati

The couple who lives in Manipur Basti of Guwahati, Assam were accused of assaulting the minor and they often used to tie her up on the rooftop of the apartment complex they lived in as punishment.

Sangeeta Datta had claimed that she along with her husband were victims of a conspiracy.

She claimed that someone was jealous of them and hence they wanted to destroy their careers.