GUWAHATI: Renowned Guwahati-based psychiatrist Dr Sangeeta Datta, who was arrested by the police on Saturday (May 06), has been sent to five-day police custody in Assam.

Dr Sangeeta Datta was sent to police custody by the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Kamrup-Metro district of Assam on Sunday (May 07).

Notably, Dr Sangeeta Datta, who has been accused of physically abusing a minor girl, was arrested by the police from a house at Umsning in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

Moreover, husband of Dr Sangeeta Datta – Dr Waliul Islam – and their maid Laxmi Rai were also arrested in the same case.

Meanwhile, accused Dr Sangeeta Datta has reportedly made several startling revelations in connection with the case, in which she has been arrested.

Following interrogation by the police, Dr Sangeeta Datta revealed that the victim minor girl is not her child.

She claimed that the victim girl and her twin brother were “handed over” to the doctor couple in Guwahati in 2019 by a woman.

According to Assam police, Dr Datta confessed that she had earlier lied about the use of IVF treatment for the birth of the victim minor girl.

It may be mentioned here that husband of Dr Sangeeta Datta – Dr Waliul Islam – was accused of child abuse in the past as well.

In 2017, he had appeared before the Child Protection Commission in a similar case where the commission ruled against him.

Additionally, another complaint was made against Dr Waliul previously for allegedly physically and mentally torturing his former wife and their child.

Meanwhile, child rights activist from Assam – Miguel Das Queah – has said that “a thorough investigation and a strong charge-sheet will ensure that the little girl child gets justice”.

“The little child’s buttocks are burnt, vagina is burnt, all bruise and burn marks all over the body,” Queah said.

“Can you imagine what kind of monsters Dr Waliul Islam and Dr Sangeeta Dutta are? If these guys manage to escape the law, I will lose faith in everything,” he said.

“I wonder how this little soul managed to sport a smile after all that was done to her body and soul,” he added.