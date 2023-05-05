Guwahati: A doctor was detained by the police from his residence in Manipuri Basti in Guwahati, Assam on allegations that he and his wife of assaulting their minor daughter.

As per a source, the couple has been identified as Dr Waliul Islam and Dr Sangeeta Dutta.

Both of them are renowned doctors and are known quite well in their fields in Guwahati.

Child Rights activist and chief of the child rights organisation, UTSAH, Miguel Das Queah said that the matter is being looked into and it was a very good initiative by one of the neighbours who approached the police regarding the ‘torture’ of the minor.

Queah added that while he had received multiple complaints earlier, there were no ‘alibis’ to back him with the issue directly.

However, on Friday the couple was finally brought to notice by the police after a neighbour approached the police.

The couple who lives in Manipur Basti of Guwahati, Assam were accused of assaulting the minor and they often used to tie her up on the rooftop of the apartment complex they lived in as punishment.

It was also alleged that they would even assault the minor brutally without taking much of consideration of how it might affect the child.

A source informed that the couple had earlier claimed to have adopted the child but later claimed that the child was theirs and they had gone through IVF proceedings.

Miguel further added that he received multiple complaints about the doctor couple regularly tying their little daughter on their terrace in the blaring summer heat.

“This little 5-year-old girl child also has bruise marks all over their body”, he added.

He had also updated the Child Welfare Committee on the matter.

It has also been suspected that the child may have been adopted from a previous marriage of Dr Islam.

An investigation is being carried out into the matter.

Sangeeta Dutta later in a video denied the allegations and claimed them to be a conspiracy.