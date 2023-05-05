Guwahati: Small-time coal miners and a social organization in Meghalaya are concerned about their future prospects as the state government pushes for scientific mining.

The Mining and Geology department in Meghalaya recently issued a notification requiring prospecting licenses for an area of not less than 100 hectares, leading to fears among small-time miners that they will be excluded from the industry.

Reginald Shylla, president of the Jaintia Hills Public Coal Miners, Dealers and Suppliers Association, has filed a petition with the High Court, arguing that miners with smaller plots of land should be allowed to continue their operations.

While welcoming scientific mining, Shylla contends that requiring 100 hectares of land will make it impossible for small miners to compete in the industry.

Echoing Shylla’s concerns, Sambormi Lyngdoh, president of the East Jaintia National Council, has called on the state government to recognize the needs of small-time miners. He also criticized the lack of clarity regarding agreements between companies and landowners.