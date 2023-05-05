LONDON: Jaden Pariat, hailing from Shillong city of Meghalaya, is all set for the next rounds of the ongoing F4 British championship.

16-year-old Shillong-born Jaden Pariat will hit the race tracks for rounds four, five and six of the F4 British championship this weekend.

The races for the next three rounds of the event will be held on May 6 and 7 at the iconic Brands Hatch in Kent, United Kingdom.

Jaden Pariat kicked off his 2023 campaign in style at Donington Park, with an impressive overall third place finish in race two.

This was the racers first podium finish with Phinsys by Argenti team.

“I am feeling positive heading to Brands Hatch Indy. It is the shortest circuit on the calendar, so it will be really close,” Jaden Pariat from Shillong in Meghalaya said.

“Hopefully we can achieve a great qualifying result,” Pariat added.

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

He further said: “After my podium at Donington Park last time out I am definitely striving to get another top three finish under my belt.”

16-year-old Pariat from Shillong city in Meghalaya recently moved over to the United Kingdom to focus on his racing career.

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

He joined Team Phinsys by Argenti and is taking part in the FIA-certified F4 single-seater motorsports series.

Jaden made his karting debut in November 2020 under Indian outfit MSport in the Meco FMSCI National Karting Championship.

Next year, he fought for the championship honours and finished a close second in the junior class in X30 Nationals.

He made a transition to open-wheel series and competed last year in the MRF LGB1300 Challenge at the Madras International Circuit and the JK Tyre National Racing Championship at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

He then went to England in September 2022.