Shillong: In a major political development, it has been reported that the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) will finally merge with the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya.

This was announced by the PDF leadership on Friday and the merger is expected to take place on Saturday.

The final decision came after an extensive meeting by the leadership of both parties.

PDF legislators Banteidor Lyngdoh and Gavin Miguel Mylliem along with the party’s general secretary Auspicious Lyngdoh Mawphlang were part of the meeting that took the final call on the merger.

The leadership claimed that the decision came in as a long-term discussion as the PDF and NPP had been working together for a long time.

While the PDF will be merged with the NPP, it will not be dissolved.

The chiefs of the PDF and NPP will officially reveal the merger document at 4 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2023.