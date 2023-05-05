Guwahati: The anticipatory bail plea of Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV was rejected by the Gauhati High Court on Friday in a harassment case by former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta.

Srinivas BV had applied for bail in a harassment case that was filed by Angkita Dutta who was the Assam state Youth Congress chief before being expelled.

She was expelled by the party after labelling the harassment allegations of Srinivas BV. The party claimed that Angkita was suspended for her “anti-party” activities.

The plea was heard by Justice Ajit Borthakur who ruled out that the case was not fit for pre-arrest bail privileges for the petitioner.

It may be mentioned that Angkita Dutta had filed an FIR against Srinivas BV at the Dispur Police Station.

Srinivas on April 26 filed a plea at the Gauhati HC appealing for the quashing of the FIR. However, it was rejected and he had to move for the pre-arrest bail plea.

Dutta accused him of harassing her and also making sexist comments. Srinivas was also accused of threatening her with dire consequences.

He was asked to appear before the police on May 2 here in Assam but he skipped the summons and sought 10 more days to be present.

While there were rumours that Angkita brought in the allegations as she had plans to shift to the BJP, she refuted all such rumours.

Dutta clarified that she has no plans to join the BJP, saying that she is hopeful of a recall by the Congress party.

“I come from a family which has been with the Congress over four generations. I am fully aware of my duties and responsibilities towards the Congress. I was brought up on the ideals that the Congress was founded on,” she said.

Dutta added: “I will continue doing my social work till the party understands my issues and takes a more considerate view of my situation.”