Guwahati: Anan Tanti, the accused in the Margherita rape and murder case of a 12-year-old girl was reportedly injured in firing by the Assam Police while attempting to flee custody on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the accused, Anan Tanti, was being brought to a specific location after being arrested by the Tinsukia Police.

According to police sources, Anan Tanti tried to escape while he was being escorted in a police vehicle.

During the attempt, the police reportedly resorted to “controlled firing”, he sustained injuries on his leg.

Tanti was arrested by the Assam Police in Deomali along the border shared with Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday evening.

He was hiding in the Deomali area along the Assam-Arunachal border and was arrested by the police after a manhunt that began after the body of the minor girl was recovered from a septic tank at Jayanagar in Margherita.

He is said to be in a critical condition after being shot at.

The police are yet to officially confirm the details of the incident.