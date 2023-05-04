Guwahati: The Assam Police has arrested Anan Tanti, the accused in the rape and murder case of a 12-year-old girl in Margherita of Tinsukia.

The arrest was made on Thursday evening in Deomali along the border shared with Arunachal Pradesh.

The Tinsukia Police apprehended Anan Tanti after conducting a manhunt that began after the girl’s body was found in a septic tank at Jayanagar in Margherita.

The accused had been hiding in the Deomali area along the Assam-Arunachal border.

It may be mentioned that the minor girl went to watch a Bihu programme on April 30, but as it was late, she stayed at the residence of Anan Tanti.

The minor girl’s family had a good relationship with Anand Tanti’s family.

It is then when Anan Tanti taking advantage of the situation raped the minor girl.

He then killed her and later dumped her body in a septic tank.

The situation in Assam’s Margherita is still tense after the recovery of the body.