DIBRUGARH: In a sensational incident, a-12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered at Margherita in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

On Wednesday evening, Margherita police recovered the body of the minor girl from a septic tank.

According to sources, one Anand Tanti allegedly raped the minor and later killed her and dumped the body in the septic tank.

“The minor girl went to watch a Bihu programme on April 30, but due to getting late at night in the programme, the girl stayed at the resident of Anand Tanti.

The minor girl’s family had a good relation with Anand Tanti’s family.

“Anand Tanti taking advantage of the situation raped the minor girl and killed her and later dumped her body in a septic tank,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, police have detained the wife of Anand Tanti and she has reportedly revealed that her husband had committed the crime.

The situation in Assam’s Margherita is still tense after the recovering of the body.

Meanwhile, locals have come out to the streets protesting the heinous crime and sought justice for the minor girl.

“The family members of the minor girl lodged a missing compliant at the police station and based on the compliant, we have launched an investigation and on Wednesday evening, we have recovered the body of the minor girl from the septic tank of Anand Tanti’s residence,” said a police official.

He said, “We have sent the body for post mortem. We have launched a search operation to nab Anand Tanti who is absconding.”

On Thursday, the agitated protesters gheroed the Margherita police station demanding capital punished of the culprit.

