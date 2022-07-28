DIBRUGARH: A 20-year-old died due to landslides at Ledo 6 No line of Tirap Colliery(NEC) under Margherita in upper Assam Tinsukui district.

The deceased have been identified as Subham Das.

Sources said Subham Das died while he was carrying illegally procured coal.

According to sources, the deceased person is said to have been working for a coal thief named Prabin Tanti of the Ledo Tea Estate.

Also Read: Assam | Maina Nayak accident case: Factory inspector suspended due to ‘negligence in duty’

Subham was engaged by Tanti to illegally procure coal from the collieries.

Subham Das is the only son of Tapan Das, a daily wage labourer and a resident of 1 Number Coal para Ledo.

However, a resident claimed that after Subham had died in the landslide, the body was not sent for police verification or for postmortem as the “coal thieves” had threatened his family to keep silent on the issue.

Subham’s dead body was cremated at Tikak Colliery Crematorium later without letting the authorities know anything.

Also Read: Assam: Prof Jiten Hazarika appointed as vice-chancellor of Dibrugarh University

“In the last few months many such incidents happened and many of the workers died stealing coals from collieries”, said a source.

“Like Subham, many school dropouts are associated with illegal coal nexus. To earn extra money the youths are stealing coal from collieries taking high risk,” said a teacher at Margherita College.