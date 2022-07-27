DIBRUGARH: Assam governor and Dibrugarh University chancellor Jagdish Mukhi has appointed registrar of the varsity – Prof Jiten Hazarika as its new vice-chancellor.

He will take over charge from present vice chancellor in-charge Prof Lila Kanta Nath.

Prof Hazarika has been invited to take oath as vice chancellor of the Dibrugarh University at the Assam Raj Bhawan in Guwahati on August 4.

He will take oath as the new vice chancellor of Dibrugarh University in presence of the chancellor of the university and Assam governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi.

It may be mentioned that Prof Jiten Hazarika was earlier appointed as the VC in-charge of Dibrugarh university by an order by the governor on January 29, 2021.

He was supposed to take over charge on January 31, 2021 from Prof Lila Kanta Nath as he was scheduled to retire that day.

Also read: Assam: Sonapur, three other toll gates likely to be closed

However, for reason unknown Prof Nath’s tenure was extended and he continued to serve as the vice-chancellor in-charge, while Prof Jiten Hazarika continued in his previous post as the registrar of the university.

Significantly Dibrugarh University has been functioning without a full-fledged vice chancellor since February 11, 2021 after the then vice chancellor Ranjit Tamuli was suspended on charge of financial irregularities and misuse of power.

A fact-finding committee had indicted Tamuli of financial irregularities, corruption and misuse of power while serving as the university VC.

Tamuli was finally sacked by the Assam governor on November 22, 2021.

The fact-finding committee, which investigated the corruption charges against Tamuli, in its report, had mentioned that the personal expenses incurred by the VC were without proper procedure and he had the “habit of incurring personal expenses during his tenure without following norms and regulations”.