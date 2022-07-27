DIBRUGARH: Assam labour welfare department, on Wednesday, suspended senior inspector of factories – Dinesh Chandra Roy for alleged negligence in duty after tea worker Maina Nayak injured herself at Leptakatta factory during her work at CTC machine.

A notification issued by the Assam principal secretary for labour welfare department alleged that the factory inspector allegedly neglected his duty of supervision and enforcement of rules under 7(a), 2 (c) and 22(2) of the Factories Act, 1948 in the Tea Garden areas under his jurisdiction.

It has been reported that his negligence of duty led to the occurrence of the incident, where a lady factory worker suffered major injuries while discharging her duty at the Lepetkata Tea Estate in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

On July 19, tea worker Maina Nayak (24), was seriously injured while working at Lepetkatta tea factory in Dibrugarh district of Assam, when her hair got stuck in the CTC (cut, tear, curl) machine.

The incident sparked tension among the workers of the tea factory.

The tea organisations demanded a probe into the matter and alleged that due to negligence on the part of garden management the incident took place.

Maina Nayak had been undergoing treatment at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Assam government has decided to shift her to the AIIMS, if needed.