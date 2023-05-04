Dibrugarh: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh‘s wife Kirandeep Kaur on Thursday met and pro-Khalistani leader at Dibrugarh Central jail in Assam.

Along with her, Neeru Kalsi, wife of Daljit Singh Kalsi and his son Simarjeet Kalsi also met Daljit Singh Kalsi at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Talking to media persons, Simranjit Singh, an advocate of Daljit Singh Kalsi said, “Punjab government has formed an advisory board on April 1 in connection with the arrest. Today, the family members of Daljit Singh Kalsi and the wife of Amritpal Singh have come here to meet them. They are getting all facilities in jail like normal inmates.”

On April 27, a 12-member group comprising the kin of Waris Punjab De members, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) representatives and lawyers met the Waris Punjab De members lodged in the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

The group led by SGPC executive member Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka arrived at the Dibrugarh Airport by an Amritsar-Delhi-Dibrugarh connecting flight.

Along with Amritpal Singh, the nine leaders who are lodged in Dibrugarh central jail are Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla.

National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against them.

Amritpal was arrested from a Gurudwara in the Moga district of Punjab in April and was brought to Dibrugarh central jail later in the day.