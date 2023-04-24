DIBRUGARH: Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh has been placed under solitary confinement at the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam.

Amritpal Singh was brought to the Dibrugarh jail in Assam after Punjab police arrested him from Moga district in the state on Sunday (April 23).

Amritpal Singh has been kept in an isolated cell in Dibrugarh jail, away from his nine associates, who are also lodged in same prison in Assam.

It may be mentioned here that radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh has been booked under the national security act (NSA).

The nine associates of Amritpal Singh, who are also lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, have also been booked under NSA.

Interestingly, Amritpal Singh and nine of his associates are the only prisoners in the Dibrugarh jail in Assam to be booked under the NSA.

He was flown to Dibrugarh in Assam in a special flight from the Bhatinda air force station after his arrest by the Punjab police on Sunday (April 23).

WHY BRING AMRITPAL TO DIBRUGARH?

The exact reason behind the transit of Amritpal Singh to Dibrugarh in Assam is still unknown.

However, it is believed that safety and security at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam is one of the prime reasons to bring Amritpal Singh to Assam.

The Dibrugarh jail in Assam is a British-era prison, which was built in 1859-60.

The Dibrugarh jail in Assam is the most secure prison in Assam and also the oldest jail in entire Northeast.

It was used to hold top leaders of the ULFA during the outfit’s peak insurgency years.

According to a HT report, the Punjab government initially thought of sending Amritpal aides to Delhi’s Tihar jail, but because the Delhi prison houses many Punjabi gangsters, even some separatists, the government decided to send them to Assam.

It is also said it will be difficult for any prisoner to escape from the jail due to the strict security arrangements.

The Dibrugarh jail in Assam has been transformed into a super maximum security prison in recent times.

CRPF personnel and commandos of the Assam police have been guarding the jail round-the-clock.